10 dead as ancient FPSO explodes off Nigeria

10 workers have perished and severe pollution is expected following an explosion that destroyed the 46-year-old Trinity Spirit floating production, storage and offloading unit yesterday off Nigeria.

The FPSO exploded and sank in the early hours of Wednesday with all 10 crew onboard dying.

Confirming the incident, Ikemefuna Okafor, the CEO of Shebah Exploration and Production Company (SEPCOL), which owns the vessel, stated: “The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated and we are working with necessary parties to contain the situation.”

The Trinity Spirit, which had a capacity to process up to 22,000 barrels of oil per day, served as the primary production facility for block 108 at the Ukpokiti field.