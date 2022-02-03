OffshoreOperations

10 dead as ancient FPSO explodes off Nigeria

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 3, 2022
0 17 Less than a minute
Aurora Intel

10 workers have perished and severe pollution is expected following an explosion that destroyed the 46-year-old Trinity Spirit floating production, storage and offloading unit yesterday off Nigeria.

The FPSO exploded and sank in the early hours of Wednesday with all 10 crew onboard dying.

Confirming the incident, Ikemefuna Okafor, the CEO of Shebah Exploration and Production Company (SEPCOL), which owns the vessel, stated: “The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated and we are working with necessary parties to contain the situation.”

The Trinity Spirit, which had a capacity to process up to 22,000 barrels of oil per day, served as the primary production facility for block 108 at the Ukpokiti field.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 3, 2022
0 17 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button