100-plus New Jersey officials support offshore wind farm expansion

New Jersey-based members of Elected Officials to Protect America, a network of current and former elected officials committed to solving the climate crisis, support the development of offshore wind in the state. More than 110 officials have indicated their support on the EOPA website, and others are invited to join the initiative.

The group believes that, “without immediate action, much of New Jersey’s current coastline will be lost under a projected 8 feet of sea-level rise by the end of the century,” leading to a “catastrophic” financial loss of up to $180bn in their estimation. They see offshore wind farms as the means to meet current and projected energy demand beyond 2050. “New Jersey’s strong, consistent offshore wind and wide, shallow continental shelf enables economical deployment of offshore wind using existing technology,” notes their statement.

EOPA says NJ residents also support offshore wind development: 82% of voters “favour expanding wind energy” in the state.

In a virtual news conference on Tuesday, EOPA member Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick noted that “routine flooding near Atlantic City has increased from less than once a year between 1950 and 1960 to about eight times a year between 2007 and 2019.” She said that land and ocean wind power, along with solar energy, will enable the state to achieve its goal of generating 100% clean energy by 2050.