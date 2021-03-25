AmericasOffshore

13 states sue the Biden administration over decision to suspend new oil and gas leases

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 25, 2021
0 18 Less than a minute

Thirteen states are suing the Biden administration seeking to end a suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water and to reschedule cancelled sales of leases in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska waters and western states.

“This will not affect oil and gas production or jobs for years to come,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said when asked about the lawsuit’s claims at a Wednesday briefing.

Biden administration officials have declined to say how long the pause on lease sales will last.

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia are the 13 plaintiff states.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 25, 2021
0 18 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button