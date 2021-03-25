13 states sue the Biden administration over decision to suspend new oil and gas leases

Thirteen states are suing the Biden administration seeking to end a suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water and to reschedule cancelled sales of leases in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska waters and western states.

“This will not affect oil and gas production or jobs for years to come,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said when asked about the lawsuit’s claims at a Wednesday briefing.

Biden administration officials have declined to say how long the pause on lease sales will last.

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia are the 13 plaintiff states.