Operations

15,000 sheep perish as overloaded Sudanese livestock carrier capsizes

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 13, 2022
0 642 Less than a minute
Capt Malek / MarineTraffic

A livestock carrier carrying nearly twice its permissible maximum load capsized at Sudan’s Suakin Port over the weekend.

Only around 700 of the 15,800 sheep onboard were rescued when the 49-year-old Al Badr 1 sank along the pier as it readied to leave port and cross the Red Sea bound for Saudi Arabia. None of the crew were injured in the tragic incident.

The 1973-built vessel was a converted roro. Among all shipping sectors, the livestock carrier segment has the oldest average age, with many ships in excess of 40 years of age.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 13, 2022
0 642 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button