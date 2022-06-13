15,000 sheep perish as overloaded Sudanese livestock carrier capsizes

A livestock carrier carrying nearly twice its permissible maximum load capsized at Sudan’s Suakin Port over the weekend.

Only around 700 of the 15,800 sheep onboard were rescued when the 49-year-old Al Badr 1 sank along the pier as it readied to leave port and cross the Red Sea bound for Saudi Arabia. None of the crew were injured in the tragic incident.

The 1973-built vessel was a converted roro. Among all shipping sectors, the livestock carrier segment has the oldest average age, with many ships in excess of 40 years of age.

A livestock ship sank in an area near harbor entrance, while sailing off Sudan's 🇸🇩 Suakin port, carrying 16,000 sheep



