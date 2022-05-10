16 bidders qualified for BOEM’s wind lease sale on May 11 in Carolina Long Bay Area

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will hold an auction starting at 9:00 am EDT on May 11 with 16 qualified bidders for two lease areas in the Carolina Long Bay Area (CLBA), off the coast of North Carolina. A total 110,091 acres has been divided into two nearly equal lease areas – Lease OCS–A 0545 at 54,937 acres and Lease OCS–A 0546 at 55,154 acres – with similar distance to shore and wind resource potential.

Eligible bidders are: 547 Energy LLC, Arevia Power LLC, Avangrid Renewables, LLC, BP US Offshore Wind Energy LLC, Carolina Offshore Wind LLC, Duke Energy Renewables Wind, LLC, EDF Renewables Development, Inc., Invenergy Long Bay Offshore LLC, JERA Renewables NA, LLC, Masdar Offshore Wind Americas LLC, MRP Offshore Wind Farm LLC, Orsted North America Inc., OW North America Ventures LLC, RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, LLC, Shell New Energies US LLC and TotalEnergies Renewables USA, LLC.

Minimum bid prices are $2,746,850 for lease area OCS–A 0545 and $2,757,700 for OCS–A 0546.

Provisional winners will be announced when the auction ends.