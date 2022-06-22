ContainersEurope

20 more newbuilds for MSC

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 22, 2022
0 76 1 minute read
MSC

Alphaliner is reporting that Mediterranean Shipping Co’s (MSC) world-beating orderbook has grown by another near 200,000 slots.

MSC has chosen Jiangsu New Times Shipbuilding in China for the next phase of its extraordinary expansion that will ensure it becomes the first liner in history to control a fleet in excess of 5m slots shortly. The Chinese yard has been contracted to build 20 ships for the Geneva-based carrier, an order made up of ten 8,100 teu vessels, and ten 11,400 teu vessels. All ships will deliver in 2024 and 2025 and will feature LNG dual-fuel propulsion. No price has been revealed for this latest series of ship orders.

MSC already has fourteen 7,000 teu ships on order at the same yard.

According to Alphaliner data, MSC has 111 vessels made up of 1.45m slots on order, roughly the same deployed capacity as the current size of Japan’s Ocean Network Express (ONE), the world’s seventh largest carrier.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

