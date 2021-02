The owners of an aframax that suffered an engine room fire in December have decided the comparatively youthful tanker is not worth repairing.

Universal Tanker has pocketed $5.59m from the decision to scrap the 2006-built Marquessa . The 104,591 dwt ship has been sold as is in Manila.

The vessel was towed to the Philippines after being hit by an engine room fire on December 8 off southern Taiwan while ballasting from China to Singapore.