2009-built classic panamax boxship fetches record $96m

Setting a new high in the red-hot container segment, Greece’s Dioryx Maritime has found a buyer for its 2009-built, 4,308 teu boxship, the Ionikos . Braemar ACM is reporting the Hanjin Subic-built ship has fetched $96m for a June 2022 delivery with a total of six bids lodged for the vessel.

“A true record and remarkable sale,” Braemar ACM noted in its most recent container update. The price is a stunning figure, $32m more than VesselsValue prices it at, while Maritime Strategies International (MSI) lists the Ionikos as being worth $67.8m .

No name of the buyer has been revealed, although broking sources tell Splash the company is Asia-based. Another sale making headlines, as reported by Clarksons, involves the nine-year-old, 6,881 teu Rhodos with CMA CGM reported paying Monaco-based International Maritime Enterprises $140m for the Hyundai Samho-built ship. The year of the Ox saw the biggest Bull market in container living memory but the year of the Tiger is set to eat all records

“The purchase of ships by many liner companies has been another reason for the extremely limited availability of tonnage on the charter market. In the larger sizes, it is only a matter of time before 2023 becomes the focus, with almost no ships available for the rest of 2022,” Clarksons noted on Friday.

“The year of the Ox saw the biggest Bull market in container living memory but the year of the Tiger is set to eat all of the existing charter rate records, all of the existing freight rate records, all of the SNP price records, and all of the 2024 and possibly 2025 newbuilding berths,” Braemar ACM predicted today.