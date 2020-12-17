2020 Annual Review

The coronavirus pandemic dominated every facet of the shipping industry, sending markets in a tailspin, providing logistical headaches and upending every single business plan.

Shipping’s most acute logistical challenge of the past 50 years – the crew change crisis brought about by Covid-19 travel restrictions – affected around 800,000 seafarers - half unable to leave ship and half waiting ashore, penniless.

The pandemic sent oil prices plunging and ensured the introducti...