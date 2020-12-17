Splash Extra

2020 Annual Review

Splash SplashDecember 18, 2020
0 15 3 minutes read

The coronavirus pandemic dominated every facet of the shipping industry, sending markets in a tailspin, providing logistical headaches and upending every single business plan.

Shipping’s most acute logistical challenge of the past 50 years – the crew change crisis brought about by Covid-19 travel restrictions – affected around 800,000 seafarers - half unable to leave ship and half waiting ashore, penniless.

The pandemic sent oil prices plunging and ensured the introducti...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Splash SplashDecember 18, 2020
0 15 3 minutes read
Back to top button