2020 Bulkers converts another newcastlemax to fixed-rate charter

Norway’s 2020 Bulkers has switched another one of its newcastlemax bulk carriers from index-linked to a fixed-rate charter.

The Oslo-listed owner’s 2019-built Bulk Sandefjord has been fixed to trader Koch at $14,392 per day until March 31, 2023.

The 208,000 dwt bulker will also earn a premium related to the fuel cost savings of $4,500 per day from its scrubber.

Last August, the Tor Olav Trøim-backed company fixed the same ship at $54,000 per day between September 1 and December 31, 2021.

In September, the 2020-built Bulk Sao Paulo was also moved from an index-linked contract and the company now has four out of eight ships on fixed-rate charters.