Dry CargoEurope

2020 Bulkers converts Glencore index-linked contract to fixed rate

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 26, 2022
0 5 Less than a minute
2020 Bulkers

Norway’s 2020 Bulkers has fixed another one of its newcastlemax bulk carriers, converting the deal from an index-linked charter.

The Oslo-listed owner’s Bulk Sao Paulo has been fixed to trader Glencore at $16,146 per day from the next month until March 31, 2023. The 2020-built 208,000 dwt bulker will continue to earn a premium related to the fuel cost savings from the scrubbers.

Following the latest deal, the Tor Olav Troim-backed newcastlemax specialist has three of eight ships on fixed-rate hire.

Compared to Bulk Sao Paulo, the 2019-built Bulk Shanghai, and 2020-built Bulk Shenzhen, fixed in February, are earning $30,905 and $32,378 per day, respectively. These charters will run until the end of the year.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 26, 2022
0 5 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button