Dry CargoEurope

2020 Bulkers fixes newcastlemax to Koch Shipping

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 8, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
2020 Bulkers

Norway’s 2020 Bulkers has fixed its 2020-built newcastlemax bulker Bulk Shenzhen to Koch Shipping on time charter for a period of 19-23 months.

The charter will commence later in April upon completion of the vessel’s current voyage charter.

The company says the vessel will earn an index-linked rate, reflecting a significant premium to the Baltic 5TC index. The charter also includes a profit sharing agreement related to the vessel’s scrubbers, and certain rights to convert the time charter to fixed rate on the basis of the prevailing FFA curve from time to time.

2020 Bulkers, founded by Tor Olav Trøim and led by Magnus Halbvorsen, owns a fleet of eight newcastlemax bulkers.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 8, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button