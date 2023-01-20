2020 Bulkers locks in pair on index-linked contracts

Norway’s 2020 Bulkers has struck new time charter deals with an unnamed European charterer for a pair of its newcastlemax bulk carriers.

The Oslo-listed owner’s 2020-built Bulk Santos and Bulk Sao Paulo have been fixed up until April 1, 2025, to June 31, 2025.

The charters will start immediately on redelivery from their current employment with trader Glencore, which can keep the ships between May and August 2023.

The 208,000 dwt bulkers will earn an index-linked rate, reflecting a significant premium to a standard capesize vessel and a premium related to the fuel cost savings from the scrubbers, the Tor Olav Trøim-backed owner of eight scrubber-fitted newcastlemaxes said in a regulatory filing.