2020 Bulkers secures time charters with Glencore for newcastlemax pair

Tor Olav Troim’s 2020 Bulkers has announced that it has sealed time charter contracts with Glencore for two of its newbuild newcastlemax bulkers, Bulk Sao Paulo and Bulk Santos.

The vessels will commence 35 to 37 month time charters upon delivery from New Times Shipyard in early June 2020. The charters include a profit sharing of any economic benefit derived from operating the vessels scrubbers, as well as certain rights to convert the time charters to fixed rates.

2020 Bulkers has six bulkers in operation and two newbuildings under construction.