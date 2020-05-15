2020 Bulkers secures time charters with Glencore for newcastlemax pair

2020 Bulkers secures time charters with Glencore for newcastlemax pair

May 15th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Tor Olav Troim’s 2020 Bulkers has announced that it has sealed time charter contracts with Glencore for two of its newbuild newcastlemax bulkers, Bulk Sao Paulo and Bulk Santos.

The vessels will commence 35 to 37 month time charters upon delivery from New Times Shipyard in early June 2020. The charters include a profit sharing of any economic benefit derived from operating the vessels scrubbers, as well as certain rights to convert the time charters to fixed rates.

2020 Bulkers has six bulkers in operation and two newbuildings under construction.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.