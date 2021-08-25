2020 Bulkers converts newcastlemax pair to fixed-rate charters

Norway’s 2020 Bulkers has converted two newcastlemax ships from index-linked charters to Koch Shipping into fixed-rate hires.

The fixed-rate charters are for the 2019-built Bulk Sandefjord and Bulk Shanghai at $54,000 per ship per day, from September 1, 2021, until December 31, 2021.

2020 Bulkers expects an average operating cash breakeven of around $14,500 per ship per day for 2021. Both vessels will still earn a premium related to the fuel cost savings from the scrubbers.

The Oslo-listed firm, led by Magnus Halvorsen, owns a fleet of eight newcastlemax bulkers.