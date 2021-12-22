AmericasAsiaEuropeMiddle EastOffshore

2021 global oil and gas discoveries projected to sink to lowest level in 75 years

Sam Chambers December 22, 2021
Global oil and gas discoveries in 2021 are on track to hit their lowest full-year level in 75 years should the remainder of December fail to yield any significant finds, Rystad Energy analysis shows.

As of the end of November, total global discovered volumes this year are calculated at 4.7bn barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and, with no major finds announced so far this month, the industry is on course for its worst discoveries toll since 1946. This would also represent a considerable drop from the 12.5bn boe unearthed in 2020.

“Although some of the highly ranked prospects are scheduled to be drilled before the end of the year, even a substantial discovery may not be able to contribute towards 2021 discovered volumes as these wells may not be completed in this calendar year. Therefore, the cumulative discovered volume for 2021 is on course to be its lowest in decades,” said Palzor Shenga, vice president of upstream research at Rystad Energy.

