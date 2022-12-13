2022 Annual Review

The world energy seaborne map changed dramatically following Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine on February 24. Rates for tankers and LNG carriers soared as the West sought alternate supplies and Russia ramped commodity sales to more distant clients in Asia. Grain shipments out of the Black Sea also became a top political issue.

European Union institutions hammered out a preliminary agreement to include shipping within the scope of the emissions trading system (ETS). All ships of 5,000 ...