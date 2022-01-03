Operations

2022 forecast to be a big year for maritime hiring

January 3, 2022
With much of the shipping workforce returning to work this week after the Christmas break there is an inevitable peak in interest for a change in career.

Maritime recruitment specialists are predicting that this year will be a very big one for hiring.

Mark Charman, CEO of recruitment firm Faststream, told sister title Splash Extra last month: “I believe early 2022 will see unprecedented levels of hiring and it will be very much a candidate driven market.”

At Splash Jobs there are more than 800 positions in shipping and offshore available across the globe with hugely varied career options available in 20 different countries. Take a look at what the jobs on offer are by clicking here.

