2022 forecast to be a big year for maritime hiring

With much of the shipping workforce returning to work this week after the Christmas break there is an inevitable peak in interest for a change in career.

Maritime recruitment specialists are predicting that this year will be a very big one for hiring.

Mark Charman, CEO of recruitment firm Faststream, told sister title Splash Extra last month: “I believe early 2022 will see unprecedented levels of hiring and it will be very much a candidate driven market.”

