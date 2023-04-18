AmericasDry CargoPorts and Logistics

24-hour strike by Argentina’s grain inspectors stops shipments, more stoppages planned this week

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarApril 18, 2023
Grain inspectors in Argentina held a 24-hour strike on Monday to protest high taxes that are cutting into their wages. According to Guillermo Wade, head of the country’s Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities (CAPyM), the job action by the Urgara union “is affecting absolutely all the ports” in Rosario, a hub for agricultural transportation, 300 km northwest of Buenos Aires, on the Paraná River.

According to Reuters, annual inflation in Argentina is currently over 104%.

The Argentine Maritime, Port and Shipbuilding Federation, another union involved in the strike action, said in a statement that “more stoppages will take place throughout the week.” Strikes have been called for Wednesday at the Buenos Aires and Dock Sud ports and Friday at the Rio Santiago shipyard.

