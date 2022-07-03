27 missing as typhoon sinks offshore wind installation vessel in South China Sea

Twenty-seven crewmembers are unaccounted for from an offshore wind installation vessel that snapped in two and sank after being caught near the centre of a typhoon in the South China Sea on Saturday.

The vessel, Fujing 001, with a crew of 30 on board, was hit by Typhoon Chaba offshore Yangjiang city in Guangdong province, about 160 nautical miles southwest of Hong Kong at 3.50 hrs Beijing time.

The Hong Kong service sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters on Saturday to assist several search and rescue vessels. Government Flying Service officials said three people had been rescued, but the fate of the other 27 crew on the vessel remained unknown.

According to Guangdong Maritime Search and Rescue Centre, the vessel had a dragging anchor and drifted when the anchor chains were broken by the typhoon at an anchorage offshore Yangjiang. The ship’s location recorded wind speeds of 144 kph and waves that were 10 m high.

GFS widened the search zone on Sunday dispatching additional resources, but local media reported, citing one of the officials that given the time since the crew went missing as well as previous experience, the chances of finding them are very slim in such challenging weather conditions.