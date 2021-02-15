AsiaOffshoreOperations

3 crew dead after fire hits Greatship PSV off Mumbai

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 15, 2021
Indian Coast Guard

Three seafarers have been found dead after a fire hit the Greatship-owned platform supply vessel Greatship Rohini on Saturday.

The vessel, on contract with ONGC, caught fire Saturday morning around 92 nautical miles off Mumbai, near the NQO platform, with 18 crew onboard.

Local media reports that the fire started in the engine room of the vessel, where three seafarers were trapped and died. The other 15 crew were rescued, with one of the crew evacuated to hospital with injuries.

The fire was brought under control Saturday night by the Indian Coast Guard, and by Sunday was completely doused. The vessel is now in a stable condition, and being towed to Mumbai by offshore support vessel Anjali.

