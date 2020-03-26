3 Maj to complete unfinished tanker for Marflet Marine

March 26th, 2020

Spanish tanker operator Marflet Marine has entered into an agreement with 3 Maj, a subsidiary yard of financially troubled Croatian shipbuilding group Uljanik, to complete the construction of an unfinished tanker MR tanker.

Marflet Marine originally ordered the 50,000 dwt Santiago I (hull 723) at Uljanik, although the contract was cancelled after the construction of the vessel was suspended in 2017 when Uljanik was hit by a financial crisis.

This latest contract will see 3 Maj complete the construction of the ship before July 15, 2021.

Earlier this month, the Croatian government said it would issue new guarantees to 3 Maj to help the yard secure loans to finance the construction of ships.

Currently 3 Maj has another unfinished set of 24,900 dwt bulkers which were originally ordered by Canadian owner Algoma.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

