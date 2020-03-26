Home Sector Shipyards 3 Maj to complete unfinished tanker for Marflet Marine March 26th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Shipyards, Tankers

Spanish tanker operator Marflet Marine has entered into an agreement with 3 Maj, a subsidiary yard of financially troubled Croatian shipbuilding group Uljanik, to complete the construction of an unfinished tanker MR tanker.

Marflet Marine originally ordered the 50,000 dwt Santiago I (hull 723) at Uljanik, although the contract was cancelled after the construction of the vessel was suspended in 2017 when Uljanik was hit by a financial crisis.

This latest contract will see 3 Maj complete the construction of the ship before July 15, 2021.

Earlier this month, the Croatian government said it would issue new guarantees to 3 Maj to help the yard secure loans to finance the construction of ships.

Currently 3 Maj has another unfinished set of 24,900 dwt bulkers which were originally ordered by Canadian owner Algoma.