300 jobs at risk as Wärtsilä reshuffles Voyage business

Finnish marine technology firm Wärtsilä will cut up to 300 jobs as part of its plan to streamline its Voyage business unit offering.

The Voyage business, which was integrated into Wärtsilä Marine Power at the beginning of 2023, will now see part of its activities moved to Portfolio Business, which evaluates divestments and other strategic alternatives.

Going forward, Wärtsilä said the Voyage offering will focus on fleet and port optimisation and related simulation and training services.

The formal workforce reduction process in the current Voyage organisation has already been initiated, but Wärtsilä noted that the move would also create 150 new positions.

As part of its strategy review, Wärtsilä will also move its Marine Electrical Systems unit to Portfolio Business in April to explore a potential independent setup or new ownership.

Last year, Wärtsilä scaled down its engine manufacturing unit in Trieste, Italy, which at the time was said would impact over 400 employees.