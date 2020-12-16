35 years on from the launch of Microsoft Windows, shipping gets its own Marindows

Thirty-five years on from the first release of Microsoft Windows, a Japanese shipping consortium has developed Marindows, a digital platform to help in the so-called ‘robotization’ of ships.

Tokyo-based e5 Lab’s Marindows consists of the connection and applications necessary for the robotization of ships, according to a release today.

“Marindows not only significantly improves the safety, productivity and efficiency of ships, but also enables them to evolve at the speed that software evolves, rather than at the speed of hardware as in the past. With OTA (Over the Air) updates, Marindows will continue to evolve to become safer, smarter, more efficient, and environmentally friendly,” the company claimed in a release today.

e5 Lab is a joint venture set up by Asahi Tanker with Exeno Yamamizu, MOL and Mitsubishi. Its Roboship project will see ships deliver two years from now that are electrically powered and feature an integrated system called the Roboship Box which brings together telecommunications, the Internet of Things, and software.