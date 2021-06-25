4Subsea awarded drilling support contract by Vår Energi

Norway-based 4Subsea has won a three-year deal with Vår Energi to monitor and analyse wellhead integrity during Balder Future drilling and completion operations carried out by West Phoenix rig.

Vår Energi has opted for 4Subsea’s SWIM service, which creates a digital twin of the well and riser systems combined with boundary conditions and updated with sensor data. Sensor data is collected using remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) and uploaded to 4Subsea’s digital service 4insight, which analyses the data.

Peter Jenkins, CEO of 4Subsea, said: “These services have proven to reduce operational risk and costs during complex operations and are great demonstrations of the digital transformation of offshore operations to increase safety.”

4Subsea has also adapted the same set up to monitor fatigue and integrity of offshore wind installations.