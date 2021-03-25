$6bn and counting: Suez snarl-up stretches into third day

High tide passed Wednesday evening and the giant 20,388 teu Ever Given still has not moved. Twisted starboard, its 399 m hull may be connecting continents, but at the same time it is halting global trade, with more than 100 ships now delayed and garnering more mainstream press for shipping than anything else has for months.

The International Chamber of Shipping estimates that $3bn worth of cargoes pass through the 152-year-old waterway a day.

The Ever Given, which ship agency GAC said lost power Tuesday morning, ploughing into a bank of the canal, remains wedged on one of the most important shipping arteries in the world despite many tugs, diggers and dredgers being deployed to refloat it.