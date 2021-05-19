AsiaOffshoreOperations

89 still missing after barge sinks off Mumbai

Indian Navy

A total of 184 of the 273 crewmembers have been rescued so far from Barge P-305, which sank 35 nautical miles off Mumbai during cyclone Tauktae.

Search and rescue is still ongoing for the remaining 89 men with more navy vessels, helicopters and a P8I aircraft joining the operation, which will continue for the next three days.

The P-305 was deployed by Afcons Infrastructure to carry out a contract for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

In another operation, 137 crew from a barge GAL Constructor, which ran aground North of Mumbai, have been reported safe.

Furthermore, Indian Navy spokesperson confirmend Wednesday that the situation onboard drillship Sagar Bhushan and accommodation barge Support Station 3 is stable with ONGC tugs on site. Food and water is being provided to crewmembers by the Navy helicopters.

ONGC also said that “all drifted vessels, except P-305, are taken in control and their crew are safe.”

