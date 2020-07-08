9,600 teu Maersk ship sets demo record

Maersk ships continue to set container demo records. While the 7,403 teu Kokura and Kawasaki, originally Katrine Maersk and Kirsten Maersk, have only just arrived in India for breaking, a lengthened and jumboised sister of this Odense-built type will soon become the largest-ever container vessel to be recycled, according to Alphaliner.

The 1998-built 9,600 teu ship Sine Maersk is headed to Aliaga in Turkey for demolition.

Alphaliner estimates Maersk got $100 less per ldt by opting to send this ship to Turkey, not south Asia, for recycling.