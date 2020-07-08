ContainersEuropeShipyards

9,600 teu Maersk ship sets demo record

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 8, 2020
0 40 Less than a minute

Maersk ships continue to set container demo records. While the 7,403 teu Kokura and Kawasaki, originally Katrine Maersk and Kirsten Maersk, have only just arrived in India for breaking, a lengthened and jumboised sister of this Odense-built type will soon become the largest-ever container vessel to be recycled, according to Alphaliner.

The 1998-built 9,600 teu ship Sine Maersk is headed to Aliaga in Turkey for demolition.

Alphaliner estimates Maersk got $100 less per ldt by opting to send this ship to Turkey, not south Asia, for recycling. 

Sam Chambers

