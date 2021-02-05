Titan LNG charters Green Zeebrugge long term from NYK

Previously known as the Engie Zeebrugge, NYK renamed the vessel the 5,200 cu m Green Zeebrugge recently after becoming the sole owner of the vessel.

The agreement sees Titan LNG charter the Green Zeebrugge for several years from February 2021. The vessel will be used to supply LNG to larger LNG-fuelled vessels in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region.

The Green Zeebrugge is added to the two already operational barges, FlexFueler’s 001 and 002, as Titan LNG gears up.