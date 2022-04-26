A digital job marketplace for the maritime industry

Seafarers can now manage their careers and be found by their preferred employers with a single vetted profile and shipowners can easily tap into a reliable source of talent rather than reviewing a massive number of CVs in various formats that arrive via email, claims Isabelle Rickmers, 39, founder and CEO of digital job marketplace startup TURTLE.

Rickmers, who established TURTLE in Hamburg in 2020, has worked in both operational as well as leading positions in the maritime industry for more...