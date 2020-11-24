A fistful of dollars

The good

Spot freight rates across the board remain high, charter rates are above the levels of early in the year and demand seems to remain high. What is not to like if you are a carrier of container boxes now? You can even pick and choose what you want to carry and what you cannot be bothered to wait for.

That is felt on the backhaul transpacific where agriculture exporters of soya bean and specialty grains encourages liners to lift freight rates, rather than outright deny exporters the...