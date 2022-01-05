ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

A lot of boxes: 24,004 teu Ever Alot breaks records

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 5, 2022
0 889 1 minute read
CSSC

Container shipping has caught a glimpse of the first vessel to break through the 24,000 teu capacity threshold.

The 24,004 teu Ever Alot has recently been floated out of CSSC-controlled Jiangnan Changxing Shipyard, the first of six megamaxes Evergreen has contracted with CSSC.

“With an intake of 24,004 teu, the six conventionally-powered sisters will be the world’s largest container ships in terms of nominal box intake and the first to break the ‘magic’ 24,000 teu barrier,” Alphaliner pointed out in its most recent weekly report.

The ship had previously been advertised with an intake of 23,888 teu. The 399.99 m long Ever Alot will beat a series of six 23,992 teu ships built by Samsung Heavy Industries also for Evergreen as the new world record holder in the big boxship stakes. The Ever Alot has a scheduled delivery date of May.

Containership size records have repeatedly been broken in recent years, climbing above the 20,000 teu mark for the first time in 2017. Boxships have more than tripled in size in terms of carrying capacity since the start of the century.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 5, 2022
0 889 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button