A lot of boxes: 24,004 teu Ever Alot breaks records

Container shipping has caught a glimpse of the first vessel to break through the 24,000 teu capacity threshold.

The 24,004 teu Ever Alot has recently been floated out of CSSC-controlled Jiangnan Changxing Shipyard, the first of six megamaxes Evergreen has contracted with CSSC.

“With an intake of 24,004 teu, the six conventionally-powered sisters will be the world’s largest container ships in terms of nominal box intake and the first to break the ‘magic’ 24,000 teu barrier,” Alphaliner pointed out in its most recent weekly report.

The ship had previously been advertised with an intake of 23,888 teu. The 399.99 m long Ever Alot will beat a series of six 23,992 teu ships built by Samsung Heavy Industries also for Evergreen as the new world record holder in the big boxship stakes. The Ever Alot has a scheduled delivery date of May.

Containership size records have repeatedly been broken in recent years, climbing above the 20,000 teu mark for the first time in 2017. Boxships have more than tripled in size in terms of carrying capacity since the start of the century.