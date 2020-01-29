A.P. Moller Capital and Olam to invest in West African ports

A.P. Moller Capital, in partnership with Olam International and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), will invest in infrastructure in West Africa through the Africa Infrastructure Fund.

The platform being invested into is an infrastructure ecosystem of ports, trucking, warehouses and rail services, which facilitates effective trade. The focus will be on expanding the ecosystem in connection with an existing mineral and a general cargo port in Gabon as well as developing new infrastructure ecosystems in Mauritania starting with a new multi-cargo port in Nouakchott and a new bulk port in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

A.P. Moller Capital will have 43% ownership of the platform, Olam will own 31% and AFC 26%. It will be managed by ARISE Ports & Logistics, based in the UK.

Kim Fejfer, managing partner and CEO of A.P. Moller Capital, said today: “Investing in local infrastructure ecosystems of ports, trucking, warehouses and rails is investing in local prosperity. It creates jobs and opportunities in a region which is deeply dependent on investments and development.”

Fejfer has been appointed chairman of ARISE Ports & Logistics.

A.P. Moller Capital is an affiliate of Robbert Uggla-led A.P. Moller Holding, formed in 2017 to invest with a focus on infrastructure in growth markets.