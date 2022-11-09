A.P. Moller Holding hires Chetan Mehta as it ups its investment goals

A.P. Moller Holding, the parent company of the A.P. Moller Group, owners of the Maersk brand, has unveiled a new team focused on global growth equity investing, supporting the thematic approach focused on long-term mega trends such as global trade, demographic changes, the energy transition and circularity.

Jan Nielsen, chief investment officer at A.P. Moller Holding, commented: “We are taking the next step in our journey to establishing ourselves as a leading investment house by announcing an increased focus on growth equity, especially targeting later stage investments.”

The Danish firm has hired Chetan Mehta, who has a background in both private and public market investing with previous roles as managing director at Tybourne Capital in Hong Kong, and as an investor at King Street Capital Management and Blackstone Private Equity in London and New York.

Mehta, whose new job title is head of growth equity at A.P. Moller Holding, said: “During this period of tumult in private markets, particularly the late-stage, our patient, long-term capital and focus on multi-decade trends allow us to deliver a highly differentiated proposition to growth-stage entrepreneurs. We are excited to partner with founders around the world as we help them transform their businesses from regional champions into global leaders.”

A.P. Moller Holding’s growth equity efforts have already resulted in investments in Forto, Green Hydrogen Systems, Loadsmart, Blue Ocean Robotics and, most recently, project44.