A very merry Christmas for product tanker owners

Oil prices continue to trend downwards. Brent ended November at $86.97 and then lost ten bucks in a week, before recovering 67 cents to land at $76.82 on December 9. WTI ended November at $80.55, rose to $81.22 on December 1 but then slid without stopping to $71.58 on December 9. This was the biggest weekly loss for WTI in more than eight months. Was the fall due to recession indicators? Was it due to OPECc’s decision to leave production unchanged? Did the price cap on Russian oil drag the whol...