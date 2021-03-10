AAL adds multipurpose heavylift pair to fleet

Breakbulk and heavy lift operator AAL Shipping is adding two multipurpose heavylift vessels to its fleet.

The Pacific Action (to be renamed AAL Gibraltar) and AAL Gladstone have both served in the AAL fleet in the past, and will re-join during March.

The vessels feature a total cargo intake of 35,705 cubic meters, four large cargo holds, three tweendecks and a maximum lift capacity of 240 tonnes.

Kyriacos Panayides, managing director of AAL, commented; “We are delighted to have secured these vessels. Large heavy lift multipurpose ships of this calibre and lifting capability represent a small fraction of the global MPP fleet and AAL is uniquely well experienced in optimising their operations and harnessing their strengths in order to generate value for our customers’ global trading demands. They will add much needed capacity to a portfolio of multipurpose shipping services that have grown exponentially over the past 12 months.

“Since February 2020, we have built a scheduled monthly liner service between Europe, Middle East and Asia, a regular monthly tramp service between Asia and the Americas and frequent sailings from Asia to Europe – all this in addition to our Asia-Australia Liner Services and global Tramp Chartering operations. It has been an extremely busy and sustained period of growth for AAL and these new ladies will help to drive that momentum forward.”