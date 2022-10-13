AAL swells operating fleet

Breakbulk and heavylift operator AAL has further expanded its owned multipurpose vessel fleet.

The Singapore-based operator recently took delivery of the 2010-built AAL Gunsan, former BBC America, and the 2009-built AAL Geelong, ex-BBC Valparaiso. The ships are the last of four 25,800 dwt multipurpose heavy lift sister vessels secured through an acquisition penned back in 2021 by AAL and its parent Schoeller Holdings Group.

The company further acquired the 2010-built 33,000 dwt AAL Moon during this summer, which was previously under its commercial management.

The new additions have helped lift AAL’s carrier control to 90% of its current 864,800 dwt operating fleet.

Kyriacos Panayides, CEO of AAL, said: “These acquisitions are perfectly in line with our continued fleet strategy to employ large MPVs.”

“This authority that AAL has over its operating fleet is important to the long-term sustainable expansion and deployment of our vessels; the strengthening of our global service model; and the frequency and flexibility demanded by our diverse global customer base,” he added.

The vessels are being positioned across the world, in service of AAL’s monthly liner, regular trade lanes, and tramp chartering operations.