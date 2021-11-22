Aban Offshore offloads five drilling units and lands three-year deal with ONGC

India’s largest offshore driller, Aban Offshore, has recently sold four jackup rigs and one drillship and also secured a long-term contract.

The Chennai-headquartered company has offloaded the 2006-built jackup Deep Driller 3 to UAE-based Adnoc Drilling for $31.5m. Delivery of the rig is expected in December this year.

Meanwhile, ship trader Last Voyage DMCC, who acquires vessels that are close to their end of the lifecycle, has picked up the 1976-built drillship Aban Abraham for around $4.7m and jackups Aban V, Aban VI and Aban VII for a combined value of close to $6m. Following the completion of the transaction, Aban Offshore will operate a fleet of eleven jackups and one drillship.

Furthermore, the company received a letter of award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the deployment of the 2008-built jackup Aban VIII for a firm period of three years. The contract is likely to commence during the second quarter of the calendar year 2022.