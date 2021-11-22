AsiaOffshore

Aban Offshore offloads five drilling units and lands three-year deal with ONGC

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 22, 2021
0 222 1 minute read
OSD-IMT

India’s largest offshore driller, Aban Offshore, has recently sold four jackup rigs and one drillship and also secured a long-term contract.

The Chennai-headquartered company has offloaded the 2006-built jackup Deep Driller 3 to UAE-based Adnoc Drilling for $31.5m. Delivery of the rig is expected in December this year.

Meanwhile, ship trader Last Voyage DMCC, who acquires vessels that are close to their end of the lifecycle, has picked up the 1976-built drillship Aban Abraham for around $4.7m and jackups Aban V, Aban VI and Aban VII for a combined value of close to $6m. Following the completion of the transaction, Aban Offshore will operate a fleet of eleven jackups and one drillship.

Furthermore, the company received a letter of award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the deployment of the 2008-built jackup Aban VIII for a firm period of three years. The contract is likely to commence during the second quarter of the calendar year 2022.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 22, 2021
0 222 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button