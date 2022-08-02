Aban Offshore secures three-year jackup deal with ONGC

India’s largest offshore driller, Aban Offshore, has been awarded a three-year drilling contract with compatriot Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The Chennai-headquartered company said ONGC booked the 1974-built jackup Aban III from the first quarter of 2023.

Aban currently has three jackups working for ONGC, including the Aban III. Last November, a letter of award was also announced for the 2008-built Aban VIII for a firm period of three years, commencing in the second quarter of 2022.

Shelf Drilling, a jackup operator based in Dubai and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, also recently fixed one of its rigs to ONGC.