AsiaOffshore

Aban Offshore secures three-year jackup deal with ONGC

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 2, 2022
0 16 Less than a minute
Aban Offshore

India’s largest offshore driller, Aban Offshore, has been awarded a three-year drilling contract with compatriot Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The Chennai-headquartered company said ONGC booked the 1974-built jackup Aban III from the first quarter of 2023.

Aban currently has three jackups working for ONGC, including the Aban III. Last November, a letter of award was also announced for the 2008-built Aban VIII for a firm period of three years, commencing in the second quarter of 2022.

Shelf Drilling, a jackup operator based in Dubai and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, also recently fixed one of its rigs to ONGC.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 2, 2022
0 16 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button