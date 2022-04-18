Aban Offshore sells four jackups to ADES for $106m

India’s largest offshore driller, Aban Offshore, is pressing ahead with its fleet divestment program, having struck a deal to sell four jackups to offshore rig operator ADES Saudi for $106m.

The Chennai-headquartered company has offloaded the 2006-built jackups Deep Driller 2 and the 2007-built Deep Driller 4 for $26m each. Meanwhile, the 2007-built and the 2008-built Deep Driller 5 and Deep Driller 6 have each fetched $27m.

The sale should be completed by May 31, 2022 after the approval of shareholders which is being sought through the postal ballot process.

In November last year, Aban Offshore agreed to sell three jackups and an ageing drillship Aban Abraham for scrap, while the UAE-based Adnoc Drilling picked up the 2006-built Deep Driller 3 for $31.5m. Earlier this year, ADES also snapped up the Deep Driller 1 for $12m.