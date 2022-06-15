Aban Offshore sells jackup rig to Adnoc for $28m

India’s Aban Offshore has struck a deal to sell another jackup rig to Adnoc Drilling.

The Chennai-headquartered company has offloaded the 2009-built jackup Deep Driller 8 for $28m. Last year, Aban also sold the 2006-built jackup Deep Driller 3 to the UAE-based driller for $31.5m. The sale should be completed by July 31, 2022.

In April, India’s largest offshore driller agreed to sell four jackups to offshore rig operator ADES Saudi for $106m. One rig has been delivered, while the transactions for the remaining three could not be completed and has been extended to June 30 of this year.