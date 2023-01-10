Greater ChinaOperations

Abandoned livestock carrier to be auctioned in Australia

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 10, 2023
0 239 Less than a minute
Nick Hancock / MarineTraffic

The Yangtze Fortune, a 2005-built livestock carrier, will be auctioned in Australia four months after the ship was arrested over unpaid bills.

More than 30 Filipino seafarers onboard the Liberian flagged ship, owned by a Chinese company based in Dalian, are owed many months in back wages with Australian authorities suspecting the converted containership had been abandoned when it was arrested at the port of Portland in September last year.

As well as money owed to crew, the ship faces bills for bunkers as well as a writ from an Australian livestock producer for failing to ship produce on time.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 10, 2023
0 239 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button