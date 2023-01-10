Abandoned livestock carrier to be auctioned in Australia

The Yangtze Fortune , a 2005-built livestock carrier, will be auctioned in Australia four months after the ship was arrested over unpaid bills.

More than 30 Filipino seafarers onboard the Liberian flagged ship, owned by a Chinese company based in Dalian, are owed many months in back wages with Australian authorities suspecting the converted containership had been abandoned when it was arrested at the port of Portland in September last year.

As well as money owed to crew, the ship faces bills for bunkers as well as a writ from an Australian livestock producer for failing to ship produce on time.