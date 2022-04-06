ABB and Ramboll in offshore substation tie-up

Swiss technology company ABB and Danish engineering firm Ramboll have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on pursuing new prospects for offshore wind substations.

Under the deal, ABB will contribute with its expertise in design and supply of electrical, SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition), automation, and telecommunications equipment, Ramboll will contribute with its expertise in engineering services in development, design and specification, construction, maintenance, and operation.

“The agreement with Ramboll is set to advance generation and transmission of renewable energy from offshore wind farms, crucial for the energy transition to net-zero,” said Per Erik Holsten the managing director of ABB in Norway and ABB Energy Industries in Northern Europe.

“This partnership supports our ambition of becoming a global leader in the green energy transition and shares the importance of well-designed and engineered offshore substations for the development of offshore wind,” added Patrick Gilly, global director of the energy transition at Ramboll.

The initial agreement is valid for up to five years and facilitates collaboration on a case-to-case basis.