ABB teams with Teco to tap offshore wind power substation market in Taiwan

Swiss technology group ABB and Taiwan’s Teco Electric & Machinery have signed a letter of intent to jointly look for opportunities in the Taiwanese market for offshore wind power substations.

The partnership will see both parties form a team for developing complete solutions for offshore substation-related equipment and engineering, to foster the indigenous offshore wind-power industry.

“Having built up a track record of 2 GW turnkey onshore substations for offshore wind power since 2019, with 35% market share, Teco will extend its reach to offshore substations,” said Chang Sung-pin, president of Teco’s smart energy business group.

ABB has been expanding its footprint in the offshore wind substations arena. Earlier this year the group teamed up with Danish engineering firm Ramboll to collaborate on pursuing new prospects in the sector.

Anders Maltesen, senior vice president of Asian region, ABB energy industry division, remarked that the joint venture will contribute significantly to the generation and transmission of offshore wind power and support ABB’s aspiration to become a leader in green-energy transformation.