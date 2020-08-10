EuropeOffshore

Abducted BW Offshore crew released

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 10, 2020
BW Offshore has announced that all of the offshore workers that were kidnapped by pirates off Nigeria have been safely released.

BW Offshore’s FPSO Sendje Berge was attacked by pirates on July 2, with nine Nigerian national workers onboard the vessel kidnapped.

“The company would like to extend its gratitude to those involved in the safe release of everyone who were abducted from the FPSO Sendje Berge on 2 July,” BW Offshore said in a release.

The FPSO was operating on the Okwori field in Nigeria on contract to Addax Petroleum.

One day after the Sendje Berge incident, five crewmembers were kidnapped from the multipurpose cargo vessel Kota Budi offshore Benin in West Africa.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

