Abducted BW Offshore crew released

BW Offshore has announced that all of the offshore workers that were kidnapped by pirates off Nigeria have been safely released.

BW Offshore’s FPSO Sendje Berge was attacked by pirates on July 2, with nine Nigerian national workers onboard the vessel kidnapped.

“The company would like to extend its gratitude to those involved in the safe release of everyone who were abducted from the FPSO Sendje Berge on 2 July,” BW Offshore said in a release.

The FPSO was operating on the Okwori field in Nigeria on contract to Addax Petroleum.

One day after the Sendje Berge incident, five crewmembers were kidnapped from the multipurpose cargo vessel Kota Budi offshore Benin in West Africa.