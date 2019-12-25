Abducted Swire Pacific OSV crew released

December 25th, 2019 Asia, Offshore, Operations 0 comments

Singapore offshore vessel operator Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO) has confirmed the release of all the seven crew members of the Pacific Warden abducted offshore the coast of Equatorial Guinea on 20 November, after 31 days in captivity.

The anchor handling tug supply vessel was attacked by pirates while it was  supporting offshore field operations in Equatorial Guinea. Seven of fifteen crew onboard were taken by the attackers.

The crews have received the medical checks and have all now returned to their home.

“I would like to recognise our crew members and their families for the extraordinary courage, resilience and patience  they demonstrated throughout this ordeal. We are relieved that it has been possible for the crew to be reunited with their families in time for the Christmas and year-end holidays, and SPO will continue to provide them with our full support in recovering from the trauma of the event,” said Managing Director, SPO, Peter Langslow.

Last week, 19 crew memember, which were kidnapped by pirates from VLCC Nave Constellation off Nigeria, were also released.

