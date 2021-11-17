Aberdeen Harbour teams up with BP to reduce emissions

Aberdeen Harbour has joined fources with London-based supermajor BP to identify and develop projects that could reduce emissions and lower air and noise pollution from vessels calling at the port.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the partners will explore the potential for a pilot project to supply shore power, supply zero or low carbon power to all vessels in port, use hydrogen as a clean marine fuel, and position the harbour to support offshore wind projects.

The collaboration comes at a time when Aberdeen Harbour’s South Harbour expansion project is moving towards the operational commissioning phase. BP was recently announced as the preferred bidder to form a new hydrogen hub joint venture with Aberdeen City Council, and the company’s support for ports and harbours is also said to be a key component of its 2.9 GW bid in the ScotWind offshore wind leasing round with partner EnBW.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “This collaboration with BP comes at a significant time for Aberdeen Harbour, and combined with our multi-million-pound investments into our infrastructure and established three-stranded Green Port strategy, propels us into being Scotland’s leading port for energy transition.”

“Reducing emissions from vessels berthed in the port and providing low carbon power supplies will be critical to achieving a green maritime industry and requires innovative thinking and practices.”