ABS and DSME partner up on solid oxide fuel cell development

Classification society ABS and South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) have signed a joint development project (JDP) to use solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology to replace at least one of three diesel generators typically onboard a VLCC.

The latest project is the second between ABS and DSME, with the first collaboration in 2019 revealing the high efficiency of a SOFC and gas turbine hybrid system due to the re-use of hot exhaust off-gas.

“SOFC systems have significant potential for applications in maritime transport and we are excited to be able to support this project, which will advance the industry’s understanding of their possibilities. The work builds on our experience from the first collaboration. Together ABS and DSME are shaping the vessels of tomorrow,” said ABS Darren Leskoski, regional vice president north pacific of business development.

“This JDP will contribute to gain knowledge on safe use and accommodation of a fuel cell system with constraints of space on the ocean-going vessels, benefitting maritime sectors seeking green technology for electricity and propulsion,” said Il Guk Woo, vice president of Naval and Energy System Research and Development Institute, DSME.

DSME and ABS will review the feasibility of a SOFC system being installed on a VLCC. DSME will select the particular type of VLCC for the study, considering analysis of load requirements, emission control zone, stack characterization and system footprint prediction as well as simulation of process flow and arrangement of the system on the vessel and risk analysis.

ABS will review the findings and evaluate safety issues arising from the arrangement of the system with respect to existing structures and equipment of the vessel in accordance with ABS rules and guides. Ultimately, DSME intends to seek ABS approval for the design.