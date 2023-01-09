ABS and HD Hyundai seek to further advance autonomous vessel tech

US class society ABS and South Korea’s HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries, have penned a comprehensive memorandum of understanding to continue working together on autonomous navigation technologies for shipping.

The scope of the deal builds on the previous strategic framework agreement that the companies signed in 2022 under which ABS worked with HD Hyundai subsidiaries, Avikus and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE). There were several major achievements including the demonstration of technology developed by Avikus, enabling the 180,000 cu m LNG carrier, Prism Courage, to sail in autonomous mode, under direct supervision, for roughly half of its voyage across the Pacific Ocean.

The new agreement covers four areas: autonomous machinery health management function; autonomous safety management function; autonomous LNG fuel gas supply system; and smart LNG boil-off gas management system – all based on artificial intelligence.

“This is an exciting time for innovation and technology breakthroughs in maritime, and we are looking forward to continuing to evolve industry solutions with HD Hyundai to drive more efficient operations and advances in safety, addressing the challenges of today and those in the future,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS chairman, president and CEO.

“Through this agreement with ABS, we expect to further advance autonomous vessel technology that will support autonomous engine room operations as well as safety management,” added Ki-sun Chung, president and CEO of HD Hyundai.

The two companies are coordinating joint development projects to begin in the first quarter of 2023.