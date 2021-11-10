Middle EastPorts and Logistics

Abu Dhabi eyes Egypt’s Red Sea for next ports expansion

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 10, 2021
Less than a minute
AD Ports Group from Abu Dhabi has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals, the commercial arm of the Egyptian Ministry of Transportation, for the development and operation of a multipurpose terminal at Safaga Port on the Red Sea.

Under the MoU, AD Ports Group will explore investment opportunities and conduct feasibility and local market studies related to developing and operating a multipurpose terminal at Safaga Port.

Sam Chambers

